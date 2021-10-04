Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 100.67% -301.73% 68.61% Diamondback Energy -30.34% 9.49% 5.17%

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Diamondback Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 1.15 -$9.73 billion ($43.49) -1.43 Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 6.36 -$4.52 billion $3.04 32.52

Diamondback Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 0 2.88

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus target price of $69.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus target price of $100.61, suggesting a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Chesapeake Energy pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamondback Energy pays out 59.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Chesapeake Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

