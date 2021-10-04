Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $38.35 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

