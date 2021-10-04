The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.28.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $285.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.29 and its 200 day moving average is $283.99. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

