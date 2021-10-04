Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Issued By B. Riley

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

KYMR opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.62.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after buying an additional 97,292 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 117,346 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

