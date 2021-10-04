Brokerages Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.60 Million

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post $20.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $18.50 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $91.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $91.17 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $62,251.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,868 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,144,000 after purchasing an additional 311,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after purchasing an additional 399,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -39.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.