Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIS. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

FIS stock opened at $123.27 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

