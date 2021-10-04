Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Lowered by Analyst

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $387.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.61. Cintas has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,095,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,654.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $1,738,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

