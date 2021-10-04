Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

