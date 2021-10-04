Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $101,000.
In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
