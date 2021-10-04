Micron Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.