Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $133.41 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335 in the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

