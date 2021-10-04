Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) to Sell

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

PENMF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Peninsula Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

