Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $187.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 720.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 165,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

