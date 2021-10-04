Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Hold

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

SMMF stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

