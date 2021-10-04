Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Get Electricité de France alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECIFY. AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electricité de France (ECIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.