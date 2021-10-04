Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $66.69 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 743,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 401,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 221,951 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3,163.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 205,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 199,275 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

