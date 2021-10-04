Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.13.

NYSE EXP opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

