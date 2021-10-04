Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.92.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 3.47. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,020 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,165,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.