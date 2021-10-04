Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post $230.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the lowest is $222.70 million. 2U reported sales of $201.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.90 million to $946.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

