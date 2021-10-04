Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce sales of $887.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $894.79 million and the lowest is $880.00 million. Xilinx posted sales of $766.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $151.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $101.96 and a 1-year high of $160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 827,899 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $119,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,261 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,321 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 78,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

