Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Lifted by KeyCorp

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

NYSE MA opened at $360.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Amundi purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,498,387,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

