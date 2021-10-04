FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Cut by KeyCorp

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $31.47 on Monday. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,049.00 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.