Primis Financial Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Primis Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Primis Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $365.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

