Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($6.66) Per Share

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.66) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.67).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

MIRM stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,174 shares of company stock worth $2,495,309. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

