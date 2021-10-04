BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 147.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period.

BST stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

