Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 143.1% in September

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AVVIY stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. Aviva has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7892 per share. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVVIY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

