Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 143.1% in September

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AVVIY stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. Aviva has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.06.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7892 per share. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.79%.
About Aviva
Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.
See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.