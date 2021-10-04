Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS EPGNY opened at $14.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. Epigenomics has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $159.16.

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercializing of proprietary products for the screening and diagnosis of cancer. It offers Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer; Epi proLung, a confirmatory test that aids in the diagnosis of lung cancer, Epi BiSKit, a kit for the preparation of purified, bisulfite-converted DNA and, HCCBloodTest, a blood test for cirrhotic patients at high-risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma.

