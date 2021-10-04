BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 197.86 ($2.59).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

