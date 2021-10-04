BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 197.86 ($2.59).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s
Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.