JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.11 ($131.89).

ETR PUM opened at €97.36 ($114.54) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Puma has a one year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a one year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

