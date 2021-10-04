Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.78. Echo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of £7.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

