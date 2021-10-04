Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.78. Echo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of £7.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.
Echo Energy Company Profile
