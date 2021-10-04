HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €124.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of ETR:HBH opened at €103.90 ($122.24) on Thursday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €69.70 ($82.00) and a 12 month high of €117.00 ($137.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

