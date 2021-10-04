Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €60.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.24 ($82.63).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR FME opened at €60.60 ($71.29) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.88.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.