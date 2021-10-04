Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €750.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €808.25 ($950.88).

Shares of KER opened at €627.30 ($738.00) on Friday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €699.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €692.83.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

