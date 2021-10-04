Comparing TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TowneBank alerts:

This table compares TowneBank and Ameris Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $744.35 million 3.10 $145.54 million $2.01 15.81 Ameris Bancorp $1.17 billion 3.16 $261.99 million $4.33 12.26

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TowneBank. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TowneBank and Ameris Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

TowneBank presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.87%. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.62%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than TowneBank.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 27.16% 11.74% 1.41% Ameris Bancorp 35.64% 15.63% 2.02%

Risk and Volatility

TowneBank has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TowneBank pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats TowneBank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage segment includes origination, sales, and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending segment includes the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The SBA segment comprises of origination, sales, and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance segment comprises origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans. The company was founded on December 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Moultrie, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.