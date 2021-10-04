Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Cut to C$2.30 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

