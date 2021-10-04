Analyzing Paycor HCM (PYCR) & Its Peers

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is one of 360 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Paycor HCM to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paycor HCM and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 Paycor HCM Competitors 2402 12215 22584 631 2.57

Paycor HCM currently has a consensus target price of $41.42, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM Competitors -133.02% -64.38% -4.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paycor HCM and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million N/A 157.74 Paycor HCM Competitors $1.87 billion $368.24 million 72.71

Paycor HCM’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.