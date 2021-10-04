Truist Securiti Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.17.

Shares of WING stock opened at $169.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 224.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $4,824,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $1,867,000.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

