Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Xylem in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XYL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $121.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.18. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $4,205,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Xylem by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

