Brokers Offer Predictions for Navient Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

NAVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Navient has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Navient by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

