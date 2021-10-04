Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Lifted by Analyst

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of BMRC opened at $38.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $499.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 159,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

