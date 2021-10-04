Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NHYDY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

