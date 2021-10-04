Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

LIOPF stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. Lion has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $17.55.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $829.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Research analysts predict that Lion will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

