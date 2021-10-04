Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

MAIN stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $5,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $4,524,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,072,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

