Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 70,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 85,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

