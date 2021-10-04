Paul Roy Sells 100,000 Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total transaction of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

Shares of LON SFOR opened at GBX 828 ($10.82) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 767.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 644.31. The stock has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00. S4 Capital plc has a twelve month low of GBX 276 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

SFOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 705 ($9.21).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.