Charles Henry Gregson Buys 191,456 Shares of Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) Stock

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 191,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £7,658.24 ($10,005.54).

Shares of NSF stock opened at GBX 4.21 ($0.05) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The company has a market capitalization of £13.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. Non-Standard Finance plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

