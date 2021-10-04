LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 153.9% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ:LMAO opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $275,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $475,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.