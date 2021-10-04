Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.31

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 1447065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $813,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,913 shares of company stock worth $5,754,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

