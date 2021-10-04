Coinbase Global, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 11th (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global’s (NASDAQ:COIN) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 11th. Coinbase Global had issued 114,850,769 shares in its public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $28,712,692,250 based on an initial share price of $250.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $231.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.96.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $207,270.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

