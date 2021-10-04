Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 158.7% in September

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSSS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $470,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 264,189 shares of company stock worth $788,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Research Solutions by 40.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 2,623.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 58,014 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

RSSS stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 million, a PE ratio of -268.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.26.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

