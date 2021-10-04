Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLF. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,945,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

